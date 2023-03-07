Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Knockhatch Ski Centre at Knockhatch Farmhouse, Hempstead Lane, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Roochi at 9 Hartfield Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on February 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Chequers at High Street, Maresfield, East Sussex; rated on March 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Piltdown Golf Club at Golf Club Lane, Piltdown, East Sussex; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: The Crowborough Cross at Beacon Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on March 1

Takeaways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus one rating for a takeaway: