Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Knockhatch Ski Centre at Knockhatch Farmhouse, Hempstead Lane, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on March 1

    • Rated 5: Roochi at 9 Hartfield Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on February 21

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Chequers at High Street, Maresfield, East Sussex; rated on March 2

    • Rated 5: The Piltdown Golf Club at Golf Club Lane, Piltdown, East Sussex; rated on March 2

    • Rated 5: The Crowborough Cross at Beacon Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on March 1

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Trawlerman at Horam Fish Bar, High Street, Horam, East Sussex; rated on February 10