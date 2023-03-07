Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Knockhatch Ski Centre at Knockhatch Farmhouse, Hempstead Lane, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on March 1
• Rated 5: Roochi at 9 Hartfield Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on February 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Chequers at High Street, Maresfield, East Sussex; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: The Piltdown Golf Club at Golf Club Lane, Piltdown, East Sussex; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: The Crowborough Cross at Beacon Road, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on March 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Trawlerman at Horam Fish Bar, High Street, Horam, East Sussex; rated on February 10