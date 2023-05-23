Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Jarvis Brook Football Club at Jarvis Brook Sports Club Palesgate Lane, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Edwards & Ward Ltd at East Sussex Fire Brigade Training Centre Batts Bridge Road, Maresfield, East Sussex; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Lis Takeaway at Pangs Sunny House Crowborough Hill, Jarvis Brook, East Sussex; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: The Hatch at Wilderness Wood Main Road, Hadlow Down, East Sussex; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Crowborough Rugby Football Club at Crowborough Rugby Football Club Eridge Road, Steel Cross, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on May 3

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: