Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Jarvis Brook Football Club at Jarvis Brook Sports Club Palesgate Lane, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: Edwards & Ward Ltd at East Sussex Fire Brigade Training Centre Batts Bridge Road, Maresfield, East Sussex; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Lis Takeaway at Pangs Sunny House Crowborough Hill, Jarvis Brook, East Sussex; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: The Hatch at Wilderness Wood Main Road, Hadlow Down, East Sussex; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Crowborough Rugby Football Club at Crowborough Rugby Football Club Eridge Road, Steel Cross, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on May 3
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Hailsham Pizza and Charcoal Grill at 59a High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on May 16