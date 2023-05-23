Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:02 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Jarvis Brook Football Club at Jarvis Brook Sports Club Palesgate Lane, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on May 16

    • Rated 5: Edwards & Ward Ltd at East Sussex Fire Brigade Training Centre Batts Bridge Road, Maresfield, East Sussex; rated on May 10

    • Rated 5: Lis Takeaway at Pangs Sunny House Crowborough Hill, Jarvis Brook, East Sussex; rated on May 10

    • Rated 5: The Hatch at Wilderness Wood Main Road, Hadlow Down, East Sussex; rated on May 10

    • Rated 5: Crowborough Rugby Football Club at Crowborough Rugby Football Club Eridge Road, Steel Cross, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on May 3

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Hailsham Pizza and Charcoal Grill at 59a High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on May 16