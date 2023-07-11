Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
Ringles Cross Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Ringles Cross Hotel London Road, Ringles Cross, Uckfield, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 7.
And Minor Mania, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Units 2 And 3 Bells Yew Green Business Centre Bayham Road, Bells Yew Green, Frant, East Sussex was also given a score of five on June 29.