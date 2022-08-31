Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Wealden restaurants

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Kaya Courtyard Coffee, at 3 Post Office Court Adj, 75 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 24.

And Starbucks Coffee, at New North Street, Hellingly, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 19.