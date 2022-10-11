Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Wealden restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Stable Tea Rooms, at Heaven Farm, Lewes Road, Furners Green, Danehill was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 7.
And Piccolo Cafe, at Jempsons, Wealden Heights, High Street, Wadhurst was also given a score of five on October 5.
It means that of Wealden's 230 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 151 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.