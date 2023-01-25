Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Wealden restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Maximum Diner, at 228 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 19.

And Papa John's Pizza, at Unit 1, Tesco Stores Limited, North Street, Hailsham was also given a score of five on January 16.

It means that of Wealden's 235 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 157 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.