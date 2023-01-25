Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Wealden restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Maximum Diner, at 228 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 19.

And Papa John's Pizza, at Unit 1, Tesco Stores Limited, North Street, Hailsham was also given a score of five on January 16.