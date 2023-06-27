Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Wealden restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Lavenders Tearoom, at Isfield Station Station Road, Isfield, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 25.

And Freedom Leisure, at Freedom Leisure Centre Vicarage Lane, Hailsham, East Sussex was also given a score of five on June 23.