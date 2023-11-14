Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Relish Restaurant at 4 Bell Walk, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Radish at Risingholme Court High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on November 6
• Rated 5: Pink Cabbage at Old Station House Station Approach, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on October 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Crow & Gate at Crow And Gate Inn Uckfield Road, Pound Gate, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on November 6