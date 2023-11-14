BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Relish Restaurant at 4 Bell Walk, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on November 10

    • Rated 5: Radish at Risingholme Court High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on November 6

    • Rated 5: Pink Cabbage at Old Station House Station Approach, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on October 19

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Crow & Gate at Crow And Gate Inn Uckfield Road, Pound Gate, Crowborough, East Sussex; rated on November 6