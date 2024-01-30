Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe at The Observatory Science Centre Wartling Road, Wartling, East Sussex; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: The Kiosk at The Fishing Lodge Arlington Reservoir Station Road, Berwick, East Sussex; rated on January 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Wingrove House at Wingrove House High Street, Alfriston, East Sussex; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Thoroughbred Inn at 6 - 7 Grand Parade, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Red Lion at Red Lion Lion Hill, Stone Cross, East Sussex; rated on January 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: JFC's Fast Food (Hailsham) Ltd. at 66 High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on January 25