Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Wealden establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:28 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Cafe at The Observatory Science Centre Wartling Road, Wartling, East Sussex; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: The Kiosk at The Fishing Lodge Arlington Reservoir Station Road, Berwick, East Sussex; rated on January 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Wingrove House at Wingrove House High Street, Alfriston, East Sussex; rated on January 24

    • Rated 5: Thoroughbred Inn at 6 - 7 Grand Parade, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Red Lion at Red Lion Lion Hill, Stone Cross, East Sussex; rated on January 9

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: JFC's Fast Food (Hailsham) Ltd. at 66 High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on January 25