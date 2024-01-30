Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Wealden establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cafe at The Observatory Science Centre Wartling Road, Wartling, East Sussex; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: The Kiosk at The Fishing Lodge Arlington Reservoir Station Road, Berwick, East Sussex; rated on January 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Wingrove House at Wingrove House High Street, Alfriston, East Sussex; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Thoroughbred Inn at 6 - 7 Grand Parade, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Red Lion at Red Lion Lion Hill, Stone Cross, East Sussex; rated on January 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: