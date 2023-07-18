NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Snug at 51 High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on July 12

    • Rated 5: Knowle Grange Health Spa Cafe at Knowle Grange Health Club Wadhurst Road, Frant, East Sussex; rated on June 21

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Gallipot Inn at The Gallipot Inn Gallipot Hill, Hartfield, East Sussex; rated on July 11