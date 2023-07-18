Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Snug at 51 High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Knowle Grange Health Spa Cafe at Knowle Grange Health Club Wadhurst Road, Frant, East Sussex; rated on June 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Gallipot Inn at The Gallipot Inn Gallipot Hill, Hartfield, East Sussex; rated on July 11