Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Duddleswell Tea Room, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Fern Cottage, Duddleswell Road, Duddleswell, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 1.
And Dominos Pizza, Wensleydale House, a takeaway at 11 Croft Road, Crowborough, East Sussex was also given a score of five on September 6.