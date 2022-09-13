Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:54 am

Duddleswell Tea Room, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Fern Cottage, Duddleswell Road, Duddleswell, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 1.

And Dominos Pizza, Wensleydale House, a takeaway at 11 Croft Road, Crowborough, East Sussex was also given a score of five on September 6.