BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Berwick Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Berwick Inn Station Road, Berwick, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 27.

And Taste Buds, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Petals For Plants Nursery Burwash Road, Broad Oak, Heathfield, East Sussex was also given a score of five on September 27.