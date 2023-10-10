Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Berwick Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Berwick Inn Station Road, Berwick, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 27.
And Taste Buds, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Petals For Plants Nursery Burwash Road, Broad Oak, Heathfield, East Sussex was also given a score of five on September 27.