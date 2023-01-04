Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Russell Webb, at Masonic Hall, Church Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 20.

And Barney's Playbarn (Sussex), at 4-5 Bell Lane, 2, Uckfield, East Sussex was also given a score of five on December 7.

It means that of Wealden's 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.