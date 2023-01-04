Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Russell Webb, at Masonic Hall, Church Street, Uckfield, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 20.
And Barney's Playbarn (Sussex), at 4-5 Bell Lane, 2, Uckfield, East Sussex was also given a score of five on December 7.
It means that of Wealden's 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.