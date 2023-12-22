Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Costa Coffee, at Costa Coffee Ashdown Business Park Michael Way, Maresfield, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 20.
And KFC, at 1 Bell Walk, Uckfield, East Sussex was also given a score of five on December 20.
It means that of Wealden's 263 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.