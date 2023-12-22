BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Wealden restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Costa Coffee, at Costa Coffee Ashdown Business Park Michael Way, Maresfield, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 20.

And KFC, at 1 Bell Walk, Uckfield, East Sussex was also given a score of five on December 20.

It means that of Wealden's 263 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.