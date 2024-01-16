BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:57 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Cherry Tree Eatery at 71 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on January 12

    • Rated 5: Coopers at The Holly Blue Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, East Sussex; rated on January 12

    • Rated 5: Hybrid Tea Room at Wych Cross Nurseries Colemans Hatch Road, Wych Cross, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on January 10

    • Rated 5: Nevill Golf Club at Nevill Golf Club Benhall Mill Road, Frant, East Sussex; rated on January 9

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Horam Park Golf Course at Horam Park Golf Course Chiddingly Road, Horam, East Sussex; rated on January 10

    • Rated 5: Grenadier Hotel at The Grenadier Hotel 67 High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on January 9