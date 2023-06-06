Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Wealden restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cheat Days at Unit 2 79 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Badgers Tea House at 13 North Street, Alfriston, East Sussex; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: Riverview Cafe at The Riverview Cafe Station Road, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on May 25
It means that of Wealden's 257 similar establishments with ratings, 181 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.