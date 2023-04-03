Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
Abergavenny Arms Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Frant Green Road, Frant, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 2.
And New Kao Wah, a takeaway at 52 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex was also given a score of five on March 27.