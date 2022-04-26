Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Wealden

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Wealden.
The dashboard shows 448 people had died in the area by April 26 (Tuesday) – down from 450 on Monday.
They were among 22,451 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wealden.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 151,418 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 26 (Tuesday) – up from 151,005 on Monday.