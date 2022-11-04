Number of single people in Wealden has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

More than a quarter of people in Wealden were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped across the country in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Wealden when the census took place last year was 37,039, up from 30511 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in Wealden, 27.7% were single – an increase on 24.9% in 2011.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 52.8% of people in Wealden were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 55.3% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 69,787 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, up from 67,418 in 2011.

An additional 436 were in same sex marriages in Wealden last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 242 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 82 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 296 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 13,517 divorced people and 36 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Wealden last year, making up 10.1% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

