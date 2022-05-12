One more death recorded in Wealden

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Wealden.
A total of 459 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 11 (Wednesday) – up from 458 on Tuesday.
They were among 22,811 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wealden.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 152,628 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11 (Wednesday) – up from 152,433 on Tuesday.