One more death recorded in Wealden

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Wealden.

A total of 473 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 472 a week previously.

They were among 23,883 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wealden.