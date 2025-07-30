Road closure places further pressure on ‘struggling’ but much-loved Little Horsted farm

The 300-acre South Brockwells Farm and its award-winning shop is on Bradfords Lane, Little Horsted. But the road is set to be closed for works to the electricity system.

Chrissie Wells from South Brockwells Farm said: "I just don't know what we are going to do. This is the fifth time the road has been closed for various types of works.

"It's the only way people can get to us. But with this road closure I have no choice but to shut the shop. I don't want to."

Chrissie and Arron Wells have led the way in sustainable farming and food production since 1976. They have won many prestigious awards including being named Diversification of the Year in the nationwide British Farming Awards and winning Best Rural Business and overall Business of the Year at the Uckfield Business Awards in 2022.

They were also awarded the coveted Countryside Alliance Clarissa Dickson Wright Award at the House of Lords recognising individuals and businesses that embody the spirit of rural communities and contribute to their prosperity. Another honour was winning the Rural Enterprise category of the Countryside Alliance (rural Oscars) for the South East.

Apart from a road closure, South Brockwells shares many local farmers' fears for the future of their businesses.

Chrissie said: "We're out on a limb where business is concerned. I've had to lay two people off already. We've had it really hard. Like others, we have to face the closure of local abattoirs - our stock now has to suffer longer journeys to Henfield or Tunbridge Wells, we're talking about four hours there and back. That means the animals are more stressed. Then there's the Government's inheritance tax scheme - problems are coming at us from all angles now.

"We're facing the need to close the shop and just re-open on a pop-up basis. With fewer customers coming through the door, we've a problem with perishables. We'll probably re-open for longer for the game season.

"We're well-known for the provenance of our high-welfare meat and people who shop with us care about that. The last thing we want to do is let people down. Because of the closure we have a small amount of our amazing fresh meat, all homegrown on the farm, this week. We can offer meat boxes for £30."

South Brockwells Farm has become well-known for its seasonal events and this year is no exception. Everyone is welcomed to a family fun day on August 9 with sheep racing on the field and lots of other fun to be had. The farm will also open over the Bank Holiday.

Chrissie says she's on the hunt for a first-rate trouble shooter, a business guru who could help the family steer the business onto a steady footing. Perhaps the council could help us with a little support for local small businesses? We know we do things the right way, for our animals, for the family and for our customers. We've had a wonderful time for the last twenty-plus years and we want so much to carry on."