Road closures: almost a dozen for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wealden will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A259, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Pevensey to Little Common road, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Wealdon to Lower Tilton Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A27, from 7pm July 18 to 11pm July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power networks works.

• A27, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, B2095 to A27 Golden Jubilee roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham roundabout to Common Lane, traffic signals for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.