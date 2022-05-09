Road closures: eight for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7pm March 21 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Berwick to Polegate, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7pm April 2 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Bo Peep Lane to Druscillas roundabout, diversion route for closure of Station Road for highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 12 to 5am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Rd to Drucillas roundabout, temporary traffic signals for litter clearance on behalf of Wealden District Council.

• A21, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Flimwell to Lamberhurst, temporary traffic signals for sign works.

• A27, from 9am May 23 to 4pm May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, Polegate to Cophall roundabout, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A259, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, B2095 to Brooklands road, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm May 23 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Folkington Lane to Milton Street, carriageway closure for major highway improvement works, diversion via local authority network.