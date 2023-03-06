Road closures: eight for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A21, from 8pm March 8 to 4am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Lamberhurst to Stone Cross, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8am March 10 to 5pm March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, diversion only for East Sussex County Council works.

• A21, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee to Pevensey, mobile lane closure's for drainage works.

• A27, from 8am March 14 to 5pm March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27eastbound and westbound, diversion only for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm March 17 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee roundabout to Cophall roundabout, Lane closure for inspection works.

• A27, from 9pm March 20 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.