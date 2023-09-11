Road closures: five for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wealden will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Wealden will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 6pm September 3 to 7pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Shepham lane overbridge to Sayerland road over bridge, lane closure for pavement works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Pevensey to Little Common road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Berwick to Wilmington, traffic signals for vegetation works.

• A2, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Whole Network, mobile lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham roundabout to Golden Jubilee roundabout, carriageway closures for surface works.