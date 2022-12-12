Road closures: five for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Wealden will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 11am October 11 to 6pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Firle to Polegate, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction.

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9.30am December 19 2022 to 3.30pm January 13 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Berwick to Berwick, Lane closure for verge/off-road works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm December 19 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Cophall roundabout to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for barrier repairs.