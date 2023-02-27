Road closures: five for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A21, from 8pm March 8 to 4am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Lamberhurst to Stone Cross, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8am March 10 to 5pm March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, diversion only for East Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee to Pevensey, mobile lane closure's for drainage works.

• A21, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.