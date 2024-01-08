Road closures: four for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wealden will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A2, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Whole Network, mobile lane closure for vegetation works.

• A26, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27/ A26 both directions Southerham to Glynde, carriageway closure for survey works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 9.30am January 9 to 3.30pm January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for Folkington Estates tree works.

• A27, from 8pm January 22 to 6am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham to West Firle, traffic signals for resurfacing work.