Road closures: four for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Wealden will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Golden Jubilee roundabout to Pevensey, traffic signals for barrier works.

• A27, from 10am February 18 to 3pm February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Folkington road and Thornwell road, Two way traffic lights for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm February 20 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Cophall roundabout to Pevensey roundabout, carriageway closures for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm February 24 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham to West Firle, traffic signals for resurfacing work.