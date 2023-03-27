Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: four for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:01 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm March 17 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee roundabout to Cophall roundabout, Lane closure for inspection works.

    A27, from 9pm March 20 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A27, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

    A27, from midnight, April 11 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.