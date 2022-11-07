Road closures: nine for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 11am October 11 to 6pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Firle to Polegate, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction.

• A27, from 10pm November 7 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 southbound and northbound, Lewes Road, diversion for Network Rail works.

• A259, from 8pm November 9 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, East Stream Hooe, temporary traffic signals, and speed restriction for drainage renewal works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Polegate to Cophall roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 Both directions Pevensey to Golden Jubilee roundabout, carriageway closure for structures works, diversion via A22 and A259.

• A27, from 9am to 3pm on November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Golden Jubilee roundabout minor lane closure on east side of roundabout for East Sussex grass cutting on A22.

• A27, from 8pm November 21 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Cophall to Jubilee, Lane closure for inspection works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.