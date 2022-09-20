Road closures: seven for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7am September 12 to 5pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Cophall roundabout to Gainsborough Lane, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A21, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 6am September 23 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Cop Hall roundabout to Pevensey Roundabout, diversion route for East Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Cophall roundabout to Gainsborough Lane, lane closures and traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Golden Jubilee Roundabout to Polegate, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Rd to Drucillas roundabout, temporary traffic signals for litter clearance on behalf of Wealden District Council.