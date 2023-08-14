Road closures: six for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wealden will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Wealden will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A27, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee roundabout to Pevensey roundabout, traffic signals for maintenance works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee roundabout to A259 Little common road, carriageway and traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A21, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Cophall roundabout to Stone Cross, lane closure for lining works.