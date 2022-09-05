Road closures: six for Wealden drivers this week

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Wealden will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 9am September 5 to 3.30pm September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey roundabout to Little Common rounabout, temporary traffic signals for local authority litter clearance.

• A27, from 7am September 12 to 5pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Cophall roundabout to Gainsborough Lane, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Cophall roundabout to Golden Jubilee roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Cophall roundabout to Jubilee roundabout, lane closure for surveys.

• A27, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Selmeston to West Firle, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.