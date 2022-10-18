Road closures: six for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9.30am October 12 to 4pm October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Polegate, lane closure and width restriction for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 11.30am October 14 to 6pm October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Wilmington Green, traffic signals for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• A27, from 11am October 11 to 6pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Berwick to Wilmington, traffic signals for cutting and planting.

• A27, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate, temporary traffic signals for litter clearance on behalf of Wealden Distritct Council.