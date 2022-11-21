Road closures: six for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 11am October 11 to 6pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Firle to Polegate, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm November 21 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Cophall to Jubilee, Lane closure for inspection works.

• A27, from 9am to 3pm on November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Golden Jubilee roundabout minor lane closure on east side of roundabout for East Sussex grass cutting on A22.

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey roundabout, temporary traffic signals for litter clearance on behalf of Wealden District Council.

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.