Road closures: six for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8.55am November 23 to 11.59pm November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.

• A27, from 8pm November 21 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Cophall to Jubilee, Lane closure for inspection works.

• A27, from 11am October 11 to 6pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Firle to Polegate, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey roundabout, temporary traffic signals for litter clearance on behalf of Wealden District Council.

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

