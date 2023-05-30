Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: three for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 11.24pm May 22 to 11.24pm May 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks emergency works.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Selmeston, traffic signals for sign works.

    A27, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.