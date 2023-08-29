BREAKING
Road closures: three for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Cophall roundabout to Stone Cross, lane closure for lining works.

A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

A27, from 5am September 4 to 7pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Shepham lane overbridge to Sayerland road over bridge, lane closure for pavement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.