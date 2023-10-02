Road closures: three for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham roundabout to Golden Jubilee roundabout, carriageway closures for surface works.
• A2, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Whole Network, mobile lane closure for vegetation works.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A259, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Pevensey to Sovereign View, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.