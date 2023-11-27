Road closures: three for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm November 6 to 6am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham to Polegate, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 9.30am November 30 to 3.30pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Berwick, Verge works only for BT.

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Wealdon to Lower Tilton Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.