Road closures: three for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 9.30am December 9 to 3.30pm December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Berwick, Verge works only for BT.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 9am December 12 to 3.30pm December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbbound, Berwick to Wilmington Green, temporary traffic signals for South East Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee Roundabout, Lane closures for drainage work.