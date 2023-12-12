Road closures: three for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 9.30am December 9 to 3.30pm December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Berwick, Verge works only for BT.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 9am December 12 to 3.30pm December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbbound, Berwick to Wilmington Green, temporary traffic signals for South East Water.
• A27, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee Roundabout, Lane closures for drainage work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.