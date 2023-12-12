BREAKING

Road closures: three for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A27, from 9.30am December 9 to 3.30pm December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Berwick, Verge works only for BT.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 9am December 12 to 3.30pm December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbbound, Berwick to Wilmington Green, temporary traffic signals for South East Water.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A27, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee Roundabout, Lane closures for drainage work.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.