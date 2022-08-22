Road closures: three for Wealden drivers this week

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington Green junction, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A259, from 9am September 5 to 3.30pm September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey roundabout to Little Common rounabout, temporary traffic signals for local authority litter clearance.