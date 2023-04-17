Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: three for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from midnight, April 11 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A26, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, South Heighton to Avis Road, carriageway closure for South East Water works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

    A27, from 10pm April 24 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate Bypass, diversion only for Network Rail works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.