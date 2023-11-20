Road closures: two for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Wealden will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm October 29 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound, Lewes Road to Cophall Farm Roundabout, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.
• A27, from 8pm November 6 to 6am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham to Polegate, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.