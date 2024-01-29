Road closures: two for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Wealden will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 22 to 6am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham to West Firle, traffic signals for resurfacing work.

• A26, from 8pm January 2 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27/ A26 both directions Southerham to Glynde, carriageway closure for survey works.