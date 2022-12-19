Road closures: two for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 9.30am December 19 2022 to 3.30pm January 13 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Berwick to Berwick, Lane closure for verge/off-road works.

• A27, from 8pm December 19 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Cophall roundabout to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for barrier repairs.