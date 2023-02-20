Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: two for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

    A27, from 7am February 20 to 5pm February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Wilmington to Folkington, traffic signals for construction works.

    A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.