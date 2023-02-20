Road closures: two for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A27, from 7am February 20 to 5pm February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Wilmington to Folkington, traffic signals for construction works.
• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.