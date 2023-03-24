Two more deaths recorded in Wealden

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Wealden.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Wealden.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 545 people had died in the area by March 9 – up from 543 on the week before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were among 27,373 deaths recorded across the South East.

Most Popular

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 23 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.